Zimbabwe Electoral Court Ruling To Decide Presidential Victor The electoral court is scheduled to rule Friday on an opposition challenge to last month's presidential results. The decision will determine who will be inaugurated as the country's second president.

Zimbabwe Electoral Court Ruling To Decide Presidential Victor Africa Zimbabwe Electoral Court Ruling To Decide Presidential Victor Zimbabwe Electoral Court Ruling To Decide Presidential Victor Audio will be available later today. The electoral court is scheduled to rule Friday on an opposition challenge to last month's presidential results. The decision will determine who will be inaugurated as the country's second president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor