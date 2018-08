Missouri Examines How Clergy Sex Abuse Allegations Were Handled The state's attorney general is launching what he calls a "thorough and robust investigation" of clergy sex abuse in the archdiocese of St. Louis. The church says it will cooperate.

Missouri Examines How Clergy Sex Abuse Allegations Were Handled The state's attorney general is launching what he calls a "thorough and robust investigation" of clergy sex abuse in the archdiocese of St. Louis. The church says it will cooperate.