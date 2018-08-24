Watch Sharon Van Etten Cover LCD Soundsystem With The Heritage Orchestra

As part of the annual summertime BBC Proms performance series, Sharon Van Etten, accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra, took on LCD Soundsystem's slow-building burner "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down." In keeping with its source material, Van Etten's cover goes from slow swing to cathartic crash over the course of the sobering ballad, the emotional nuance reflected in her range.

The New York: Sound of a City program, recorded at London's Royal Albert Hall, also included performances by serpentwithfeet and Hercules & Love Affair.

Though it's been a few years since 2014's Are We There and 2015's I Don't Want to Let You Down EP, Van Etten has kept busy, releasing "Not Myself" — a tribute to the victims of the June 2016 shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub — and a cover of "The End of the World" for the conceptual soundtrack to Amazon's The Man in the High Castle. Late last year, she also released (it was) because i was in love, a reissue of her 2009 debut album.