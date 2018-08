The Latest Scientific Advice On Drinking Alcohol: Don't. A new study published in The Lancet finds alcohol is associated with 2.8 million deaths each year worldwide. Researchers conclude that there is no safe level of alcohol and say the risks outweigh the potential benefits.

