More Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm legendary anchorman Bill Kurtis. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Thank you, everybody. You are too kind.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This week, we are all about animals. We love them. We think everybody else should love them. That's why we released 1,000 wild hamsters into the Morning Edition newsroom.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: And it's why we're listening back to our favorite animal stories. Here's one from way back in 2006.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Paula, some reptilian news for you. It turns out that scientists in France have determined that lizards do indeed have what?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Conscience.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They feel bad about being lizards.

POUNDSTONE: No. I have a bearded dragon lizard. And every time she eats a cricket, she gets this kind of funny look on her face.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Like...

SAGAL: It's not indigestion?

POUNDSTONE: No. It was yummy. But on the other hand...

(LAUGHTER)

ROY BLOUNT JR.: The cricket-eating dead, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're close. Well, I mean, it's sort of like - it's sort of like now if your friend sets you up with a lizard, they can assure you that the lizard has a really nice one.

POUNDSTONE: I don't know. Scent? I don't know.

SAGAL: No. Does anybody know what I'm getting at?

PAUL PROVENZA: Personality.

SAGAL: Yes. Lizards have personalities.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, I didn't even know that was in question. I love my bearded dragon lizard.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, most people did not believe lizards had much of a personality - that they sit there, they eat, they do their lizard thing.

POUNDSTONE: It's absolutely not true. My lizard listens to the show, and every time Roy does a poem, he says, turn it up.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Full of personality.

SAGAL: So yeah, you know.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, I didn't know. I never suspected that they didn't.

SAGAL: Well, apparently...

POUNDSTONE: Who said they didn't?

SAGAL: ...Most people have thought they were pretty much all alike.

POUNDSTONE: No. No.

SAGAL: But herpetologists have discovered that lizards actually have distinct personality types - variations within lizards. So they determined that some lizards are naturally warm and bubbly; they like to hang out with their friends. Other lizards are quiet loners who keep to themselves.

POUNDSTONE: Well, what lunatic didn't think that was true? Why do you think there was only one Godzilla?

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: I had a lizard in my apartment once.

PROVENZA: Don't brag.

BLOUNT: No. It was supposed to be a monitor lizard 'cause I read - it was a monitor lizard.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. It kept watching you.

BLOUNT: I read - it was a certain kind of - he stood out in the hall, yeah.

PROVENZA: With a clipboard.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. And a little...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: It was supposed to be a gecko. I read somewhere that if you put a gecko in your apartment, they will eat your cockroaches. But they didn't have a gecko. So I got this monitor lizard, and it lived in my apartment. And every now and then, somebody would say, what in the...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT: But it wouldn't eat - I mean, it wouldn't eat cockroaches. It was a sad thing. It died.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You didn't feed it? You just put it down on the floor?

BLOUNT: I gave it peanut butter and things. It wouldn't eat that. It wouldn't eat peanut butter or cockroaches. So what? What was I going to do?

(LAUGHTER)

PROVENZA: Did your lizard...

BLOUNT: I put cockroaches on the - peanut butter on the cockroaches.

(LAUGHTER)

PROVENZA: No wonder your lizard had personality issues.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy went further. Not only does it have personality, it has a personality disorder.

BLOUNT: That's right.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.