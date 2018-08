Catholic Activist Responds To Sex Abuse Scandal NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Sister Simone Campbell about the Catholic Church's reaction to this latest sex abuse scandal. She leads NETWORK, a "progressive voice within the Catholic community."

Catholic Activist Responds To Sex Abuse Scandal Religion Catholic Activist Responds To Sex Abuse Scandal Catholic Activist Responds To Sex Abuse Scandal Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Sister Simone Campbell about the Catholic Church's reaction to this latest sex abuse scandal. She leads NETWORK, a "progressive voice within the Catholic community." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor