Texas School District To Send Teachers To Shelters For Migrant Children A San Benito, Texas, school district is providing staff and materials to teach migrant children at a local shelter. NPR's Scott Simon asks board president Michael Vargas about community reaction.

Texas School District To Send Teachers To Shelters For Migrant Children Education Texas School District To Send Teachers To Shelters For Migrant Children Texas School District To Send Teachers To Shelters For Migrant Children Audio will be available later today. A San Benito, Texas, school district is providing staff and materials to teach migrant children at a local shelter. NPR's Scott Simon asks board president Michael Vargas about community reaction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor