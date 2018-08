A Military Reservist On The MAVNI Program The Army has reinstated more than 30 recruits it discharged. They filled high-demand military jobs in exchange for a fast track to citizenship. NPR's Scott Simon talks to a reservist from Pakistan.

A Military Reservist On The MAVNI Program

The Army has reinstated more than 30 recruits it discharged. They filled high-demand military jobs in exchange for a fast track to citizenship. NPR's Scott Simon talks to a reservist from Pakistan.