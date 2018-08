Journalist Alice Allison Dunnigan To Be Honored At Newseum A statue to honor Alice Allison Dunnigan, the first African-American woman accredited to cover the White House, will soon stand at the Newseum in Washington, DC.

Journalist Alice Allison Dunnigan To Be Honored At Newseum Media Journalist Alice Allison Dunnigan To Be Honored At Newseum Journalist Alice Allison Dunnigan To Be Honored At Newseum Audio will be available later today. A statue to honor Alice Allison Dunnigan, the first African-American woman accredited to cover the White House, will soon stand at the Newseum in Washington, DC. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor