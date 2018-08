Delaware License Plate Sells For $410,000 In Delaware, a license plate sold in a private auction for $410,000. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to the auction house owner William Emmert about Delaware's license plate collecting culture.

Delaware License Plate Sells For $410,000 National Delaware License Plate Sells For $410,000 Delaware License Plate Sells For $410,000 Audio will be available later today. In Delaware, a license plate sold in a private auction for $410,000. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to the auction house owner William Emmert about Delaware's license plate collecting culture. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor