Saturday Sports: Baseball NPR's Scott Simon talks baseball with Howard Bryant of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. There's a little over a month left of regular-season baseball.

Saturday Sports: Baseball Sports Saturday Sports: Baseball Saturday Sports: Baseball Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks baseball with Howard Bryant of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. There's a little over a month left of regular-season baseball. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor