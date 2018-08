Tesla To Stay Public More than two weeks ago, Tesla's Elon Musk said he was considering taking his company private. Now Musk and the company's board say Tesla will remain publicly owned.

More than two weeks ago, Tesla's Elon Musk said he was considering taking his company private. Now Musk and the company's board say Tesla will remain publicly owned.