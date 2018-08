Barbershop: Leadership And Followership NPR's Michel Martin talks with Kevin Blackistone of ESPN and the University of Maryland; reporter Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com; and Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle.

Barbershop: Leadership And Followership National Barbershop: Leadership And Followership Barbershop: Leadership And Followership Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Kevin Blackistone of ESPN and the University of Maryland; reporter Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com; and Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor