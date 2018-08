John McCain Dies At 81 Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona has died after months of suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer. A look at McCain's political career and his life.

John McCain Dies At 81 Remembrances John McCain Dies At 81 Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona has died after months of suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer. A look at McCain's political career and his life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor