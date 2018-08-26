Sheriff: 'Multiple Fatalities' After Shooting In Downtown Jacksonville

A "mass shooting" has taken place at a shopping center in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff's office, resulting in "multiple fatalities."

It happened at a Madden video game tournament, according to multiple reports.

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the sheriff said in a tweet. "STAY AWAY."

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the sheriff added. "One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect."

The incident happened at The Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront shopping mall and live entertainment space in downtown.

"The tourney just got shot up," said a player named Drini Gjoka. "I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb. ... Worst day of my life."

The sheriff said SWAT teams are conducting searches of the area and asked people at the scene to remain hidden in place and call 911.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he's spoken to the sheriff's office "to offer any state resources he may need."

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.