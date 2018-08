Hikers In New York's Adirondack Mountains Wish For An Endless Summer Summer is at its peak in the Adirondack Mountains. That means wild flowers, croaking frogs, alpine views and leaps into ice-cold swimming holes. We take a hike to capture the sounds of the season.

Hikers In New York's Adirondack Mountains Wish For An Endless Summer National Hikers In New York's Adirondack Mountains Wish For An Endless Summer Hikers In New York's Adirondack Mountains Wish For An Endless Summer Audio will be available later today. Summer is at its peak in the Adirondack Mountains. That means wild flowers, croaking frogs, alpine views and leaps into ice-cold swimming holes. We take a hike to capture the sounds of the season. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor