Hawaii's Big Island Gets The Worst Of Hurricane Lane Hurricane Lane dumped a huge amount of rain on the big island of Hawaii causing flooding and damage. Downgraded to a tropical storm, Lane is moving back out to sea.

Hawaii's Big Island Gets The Worst Of Hurricane Lane National Hawaii's Big Island Gets The Worst Of Hurricane Lane Hawaii's Big Island Gets The Worst Of Hurricane Lane Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Lane dumped a huge amount of rain on the big island of Hawaii causing flooding and damage. Downgraded to a tropical storm, Lane is moving back out to sea. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor