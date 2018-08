Prolific Playwright Neil Simon Dies On Sunday At Age 91 Simon kept theater audiences laughing for decades. Starting in the early 1960s, his comedies set a Broadway standard. Audiences loved his work but it took a long time for him to gain critical respect.

