One Of Chicago's Deadliest Fires Claims Eight Lives; Most Of Them Children

The blaze started early Sunday morning in the Mexican -American neighborhood known as "La Vallita" or Little Village. Investigators say the fire started in the back of the building on the ground floor apartment, which was vacant.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the fire happened while two extended families were having a sleepover. Six of the dead were children ages three months to 16 years old.

Two other victims have been hospitalized and are listed critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford told NPR.

Marcos Contreras, a relative of several of the victims, told the Chicago Tribune that his sister woke him early Sunday morning and the two ran to the site of the fire.

"By the time we got here, the whole house was on fire. They were taking out my cousins and my brothers."

Chicago fire officials said Sunday's fire was deadliest in over a decade.

No smoke detectors were found or heard at the scene.

"It was not hard to get out. The fire started in the rear, and the entryway to the front was wide open. Had they been awake or if someone had woken them, they would have gotten out," he told the newspaper.

The victims have been identified as 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 16-year-old Victor Mendoza, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz, 3-year-old Alanni Ayala, 10-year-old Giovanni Ayala and 5-year-old Gialanni Ayala.

On Monday Chicago firefighters passed out safety pamphlets to residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Every time there is a fatal fire we pass out pamphlets and smoke detectors in the community," Langford told NPR.

Officials are still investigating the cause of Sunday's fire.