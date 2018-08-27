McCain Services To Include Past Presidents, But Not Trump

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

John McCain will be memorialized by past presidents and Senate colleagues from both political parties in Arizona and Washington, D.C., this week. Notably absent from the list of dignitaries who will pay tribute to the two-time presidential candidate, six-term senator and Vietnam War hero is President Trump.

Trump and McCain clashed almost from the moment Trump entered the 2016 presidential contest. Vice President Pence will represent the Trump administration at McCain's services.

Former McCain campaign chairman Rick Davis outlined plans for five days of memorials to McCain, who died Saturday at age 81. Davis also read aloud from McCain's farewell letter.

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries," wrote McCain, in an unmistakable reference to Trump. "We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down."

Davis said McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday and be attended by some of his Republican colleagues from the Arizona congressional delegation, including former Sen. Jon Kyl, who will make remarks; former Rep. Jim Kolbe, who will lay a wreath; and current Sen. Jeff Flake, who will give a benediction.

The following day there will be a service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church, where former Vice President Joe Biden will give a tribute. Biden is "basically being treated as a member of the family, which of course the family believe he is," Davis said, adding, "for better or worse for his political career in the future."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

McCain's body will then be flown to Maryland for "three days of celebration in Washington," Davis said.

McCain's body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. There, Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will all lay wreaths and, Davis said, members of the public "will be encouraged to view John."

On Saturday, McCain's body will be taken to the National Cathedral, after a stop at the Vietnam War Memorial, where his widow, Cindy, will place a wreath.

At the cathedral service, which Davis said will focus on McCain's "national and global leadership," former Presidents (and political opponents) George W. Bush and Barack Obama will speak, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Sens. Joe Lieberman and Kelly Ayotte. Renee Fleming will sing "Danny Boy" at McCain's request.

On Sunday, McCain will be laid to rest after a private funeral at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He will be buried next to his "close, good friend," Davis said, Adm. Chuck Larson.

Read Sen. John McCain's farewell statement: