The Story Of A Canceled Wedding Goes Viral

The couple apparently asked guest to each pay $1,500 to help fund their $60,000 dream wedding. Most declined. The bride then blamed her friends and family for "ruining" her "marriage and life."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The story of a canceled wedding has gone viral. The bride wrote this profanity-filled essay that's been shared online. She and her fiance, it seems, asked guests to each pay $1,500 to help fund their $60,000 dream wedding. Most of the guests declined. The bride then blamed her friends and family for ruining her marriage and life. A cousin of the bride said her obsession with, quote, "Kardashian stuff" may have led to all this. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.