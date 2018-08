A Year After Hurricane Harvey, Band-Aid Fixes To A Superfund Site Harvey flooded multiple hazardous waste sites around Houston. The cleanup is moving more quickly than it has in the past but it will still be years before most waste is moved out of the flood plain.

