Twitter Suspends Additional Accounts For 'Coordinated Manipulation' Twitter has found more bogus accounts linked to Iran and suspended 284 for participating in a "coordinated manipulation." Another 486 were taken down in the past week for violating Twitter policies.

Twitter Suspends Additional Accounts For 'Coordinated Manipulation' Business Twitter Suspends Additional Accounts For 'Coordinated Manipulation' Twitter Suspends Additional Accounts For 'Coordinated Manipulation' Audio will be available later today. Twitter has found more bogus accounts linked to Iran and suspended 284 for participating in a "coordinated manipulation." Another 486 were taken down in the past week for violating Twitter policies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor