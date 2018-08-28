Bear Drops By Colorado Hotel That Inspired 'The Shining'

A bear figured out how to work the door at the Stanley Hotel last week. Video shows it romping in the lobby, rearranging furniture and then moving on.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The hotel that inspired "The Shining" is back in the news. Stephen King wrote his novel about a man in a snowbound hotel after staying at Colorado's Stanley Hotel, which is still in business. And a black bear dropped in. In the middle of the night, the bear figured out how to work the door. Video shows it romping in the lobby, rearranging the furniture and, having checked that box on the tour of famous places, the bear walked out. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

