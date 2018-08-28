Emmy Nominees Rachel Brosnahan & Brian Tyree Henry It's Friday: Sam's taking a break from the news and revisiting two conversations from this year. First up, Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Afred "Paperboi" Miles on the hit FX show 'Atlanta.' He's up for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series at next month's 2018 Emmy Awards. Also nominated — for her starring role in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' — is Rachel Brosnahan, up for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Back to our regular schedule next week. Tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels or email samsanders@npr.org. Tickets to our October 2 live show in LA are at kp.cc/IBAM.