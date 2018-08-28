Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit'

People are paying their final respects to Aretha Franklin today in Detroit. The R&B and gospel legend died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 and is currently lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit as part of memorial activities this week in her hometown leading up to her funeral on Friday. NPR's Debbie Elliott spoke with fans as they waited to see the Queen of Soul one final time. Hear the conversations, and spontaneous musical tributes, at the audio link.