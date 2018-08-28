Accessibility links
Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit' Fans are flocking to Detroit to remember Aretha Franklin, whose body will lie in repose Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright African American Museum in Detroit.
NPR logo

Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit'

Listen · 4:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/642675302/642696526" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit'

Music interviews

Music Interviews

Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit'

Fans Remember Aretha Franklin: 'She Was Detroit'

Listen · 4:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/642675302/642696526" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered
Enlarge this image

Aretha Franklin performs in 2012 in New York City. Fans gather in Detroit this week to pay their last respects to the Queen of Soul as she lies in repose. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin performs in 2012 in New York City. Fans gather in Detroit this week to pay their last respects to the Queen of Soul as she lies in repose.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

People are paying their final respects to Aretha Franklin today in Detroit. The R&B and gospel legend died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 and is currently lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit as part of memorial activities this week in her hometown leading up to her funeral on Friday. NPR's Debbie Elliott spoke with fans as they waited to see the Queen of Soul one final time. Hear the conversations, and spontaneous musical tributes, at the audio link.

Music interviews