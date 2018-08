Government Watchdog Raises Questions About Trump's Decision Not To Move FBI A watchdog says a government agency failed to disclose the involvement of President Trump in a decision not to move the FBI out of its location in Washington, D.C., next to a hotel the president owns.

A watchdog says a government agency failed to disclose the involvement of President Trump in a decision not to move the FBI out of its location in Washington, D.C., next to a hotel the president owns.