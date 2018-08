Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown Signs Bill To Fully Abolish Cash Bail California becomes the first state to eliminate cash bail entirely. The new law overcame opposition from the bail industry and some liberal groups that fear the move would increase incarceration.

