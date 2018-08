Canada Rejoins NAFTA Talks With Mexico And Washington The U.S. is trying to seal a new NAFTA deal by the end of this week, but there are still several hurdles. David Greene talks to John Manley, a former Canadian economic minister, about what's at stake.

Canada Rejoins NAFTA Talks With Mexico And Washington Canada Rejoins NAFTA Talks With Mexico And Washington Canada Rejoins NAFTA Talks With Mexico And Washington Audio will be available later today. The U.S. is trying to seal a new NAFTA deal by the end of this week, but there are still several hurdles. David Greene talks to John Manley, a former Canadian economic minister, about what's at stake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor