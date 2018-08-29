Police Arrest Alleged Car Thief Covered In White Paint

Authorities say the man stole a pickup truck filled with white paint and drove at high speed into downtown Lancaster, Pa. He hit a truck, became airborne and crashed the vehicle on its side.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a guy stole a pickup truck that was filled with white paint. This is not going to end well. The man drove at high speed into downtown Lancaster, Pa., hit a truck, went airborne, crashed the vehicle on its side. The guy was covered head to toe in white paint. He tried to run, but it is really hard to hide when you are covered in white paint. The man has been arrested after modeling an early Halloween costume - the white surrender flag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.