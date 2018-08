Pink Cadillacs Will Line Up For Aretha Franklin's Funeral Dozens of pink Cadillacs will be part of the tribute to Aretha Franklin, whose funeral is Friday in Detroit. Her hit song --"Freeway of Love" — motivated the motorcade in honor of the Queen of Soul.

