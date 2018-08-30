Accessibility links
First Listen: Spiritualized, 'And Nothing Hurt' J. Spaceman makes a living room sound like a cathedral because, well, he didn't have a choice.
NPR logo

And Nothing Hurt

First Listen: Spiritualized, 'And Nothing Hurt'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Spiritualized, 'And Nothing Hurt'

And Nothing Hurt

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    And Nothing Hurt
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Spiritualized's And Nothing Hurt comes out Sept. 7. Juliette Larthelo/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Juliette Larthelo/Courtesy of the artist

Spiritualized's And Nothing Hurt comes out Sept. 7.

Juliette Larthelo/Courtesy of the artist

J. Spaceman makes music that can fill Royal Albert Hall. (In fact, it did.) For nearly three decades, his band Spiritualized has turned space-rock into a spectacle worthy of crystal chandeliers and velvet seats, complete with choral, horn and string arrangements. The last 10 years, in particular, have yielded the positively lush records Songs in A&E and Sweet Heart Sweet Light, which throw back to the orchestral bluster of late-'60s Scott Walker and The Beatles at their most extravagant. But when making a new record, J. Spaceman (a.k.a. Jason Pierce), like every other musician struggling in an economy unkind to artistry, could not afford excess time in a lavish studio. So he bought a laptop and got to work.

Not that you would know it just by listening, but And Nothing Hurt makes a living room sound like a cathedral.

"I wanted to make like a 1960s Columbia Studios recording, but without ever going to the studio to put that thing together," he told KEXP. "And it seemed kind of dumb. I don't know what went down. I became so obsessed."

Spiritualized: The Man Who Fell To Earth

Music Interviews

Spiritualized: The Man Who Fell To Earth

Spiritualized In Concert

Live in Concert

Listen: Spiritualized In Concert

J. Spaceman learned the ins and outs of home recording in his East London abode, using a cast of musicians just as ambitious as on his standard fare, painstakingly layering sound on sound to get bigger and bigger. (To complicate the process, he had to book 10 different studios to record instruments he couldn't quite capture at home.) "I'm Your Man" is a sterling example of his ambition: Its warm, Stax-style horns are swirled in psychedelic R&B, culminating in a sky-high guitar solo. "Let's Dance" is deceptively stripped back, a charming space waltz that builds with piano here, guitar there, and then slowly adds a Beach Boys-style boom boom tsh to what eventually becomes a synth-and-horns carnival of sound.

There are a few rockers, as well, perhaps in a nod to 2001's Let It Come Down. Both "On the Sunshine" and "The Morning After" set the R&B rave-up to raging speeds, culminating in a cacophony of feedback, free-jazz saxophone and drums. But J. Spaceman is quick to temper the noise with something like church, especially in the spectral slow burn of "The Prize."

J. Spaceman's soulful quiver has sometimes blended into the sonic wallpaper of past Spiritualized records. And Nothing Hurt almost foregrounds him by necessity — you can imagine the Englishman hunching over a microphone in his home as he tenderly sings the album's closer: "If I could hold it down / I would sail on through for you / If I weren't loaded down / I would sail on through for you." Like much of the record, it's not necessarily hopeful, but he knows there's something ahead.

And Nothing Hurt

First Listen: Spiritualized, 'And Nothing Hurt'

01A Perfect Miracle

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    A Perfect Miracle
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02I'm Your Man

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I'm Your Man
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Let's Dance

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Let's Dance
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05On the Sunshine

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    On the Sunshine
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Damaged

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Damaged
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07The Morning After

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Morning After
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08The Prize

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Prize
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Sail on Through

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sail on Through
    Album
    And Nothing Hurt
    Artist
    Spiritualized
    Label
    Fat Possum Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
And Nothing Hurt
Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
And Nothing Hurt
Artist
Spiritualized
Label
Fat Possum Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety