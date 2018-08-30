DJ Khaled Launches Furniture Line

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news about...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I DO IS WIN")

DJ KHALED: DJ Khaled.

GREENE: ...A man who loves giving advice.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I DO IS WIN")

T-PAIN: (Singing) All I do is win, win, win no matter what...

GREENE: In our interview last year, he talked about resting your greatness.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

DJ KHALED: I have a lot, a lot of pillows - in my bed, my tour bus. Every time I turn, there's a pillow.

GREENE: So do you want to live like Khaled? Well, he has now designed a furniture line. You could own, say, his red throne chair, which supposedly goes for 2,500 bucks. It's MORNING EDITION.

