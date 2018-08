Vendors Make The Most Of Aretha Franklin's Public Viewing The scene outside the public viewing for Aretha Franklin is a little like a concert. T-shirts, music and other memorabilia are being sold to fans who have come to pay their respects.

Vendors Make The Most Of Aretha Franklin's Public Viewing

The scene outside the public viewing for Aretha Franklin is a little like a concert. T-shirts, music and other memorabilia are being sold to fans who have come to pay their respects.