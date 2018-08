McCain Honored In Arizona The public paid its respects to Sen. John McCain at the Arizona Capitol building Wednesday afternoon. Today his memorial service takes place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

McCain Honored In Arizona National McCain Honored In Arizona McCain Honored In Arizona Audio will be available later today. The public paid its respects to Sen. John McCain at the Arizona Capitol building Wednesday afternoon. Today his memorial service takes place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor