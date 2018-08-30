KFC Wants Your Babies (Kind Of)

KFC says it will give $11,000 to the first baby born on Sept. 9 with the first name Harland, after Col. Harland Sanders.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was bad enough when corporations started buying up the naming rights for athletic stadiums. Now KFC is taking it to the next level. As part of a new ad campaign, they'll award $11,000 to the first baby born on September 9, the birthday of the KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders. The kicker? The baby also has to be named Harland. The money is supposed to go to college tuition, which is great. But is it worth having to name your baby after the founder of KFC? Maybe. It's MORNING EDITION.

