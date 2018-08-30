Joe Biden To Honor John McCain, His Friend Of 4 Decades

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt Rourke/AP Matt Rourke/AP

Through the lens of today's era of partisanship, it makes little sense that Joe Biden and John McCain would be friends.

Biden is cut from a decidedly liberal cloth; John McCain was conservative. And they deeply disagreed on policy. But they were friends for 40 years, born out of a mutual respect for each other, and on Thursday, Biden will honor his friend at a ceremony at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Arizona after McCain requested the former Democratic vice president eulogize him at his funeral.

"[T]hrough it all, he never lost sight of what he believed most: Country first," Biden said in a statement after McCain's death. "And the spirit that drove him was never extinguished: we are here to commit ourselves to something bigger than ourselves."

Rick Davis, who was McCain's campaign manager, said of their friendship, per NBC News: "If there's a better of exemplification of debating and throwing a few punches, but at the end of the day being able to maintain a relationship with the people you are at battle with, as the model of governance John McCain adhered to, that relationship with Biden was in the category."

McCain's friendship with Biden was one in a long line of Democrats he reached out to and befriended over the years. It was, in part, because McCain believed in the necessity of reaching across the aisle to get big things done. But it was also because he just liked some of them, and he wasn't going to let politics get in the way.

McCain was also good friends with the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, the Massachusetts liberal, who died of the same brain cancer nine years earlier and with whom he worked on comprehensive immigration reform.

"Some of the biggest fights I'd ever had was with one Ted Kennedy," McCain joked on CBS's 60 Minutes last year. And yet, he added, "We were the closest of friends. ... Whether you liked him, whether you disliked him, whether you agreed with him or disagreed with him, he was always ready to do battle, but he wasn't ready to get personal. And that's what matters."

McCain also invited another Democrat to eulogize him at his funeral: Barack Obama, the man who defeated him for the presidency in 2008. Obama is set to speak Saturday at the National Cathedral. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, an independent/Democrat, will also speak that day. McCain wrote in his book, The Restless Wave, that he wished he had picked Lieberman to be his vice-presidential running mate in 2008.

Obama will follow former President George W. Bush, with whom McCain also sparred. Bush defeated McCain for the Republican nomination for president in 2000 in a bitter battle. Not invited to speak: Sarah Palin, McCain's vice-presidential pick in 2008, and President Trump.

Trump and McCain both had charmed upbringings, but couldn't have made more different choices with their lives. McCain wasn't one for conspiracy theories; he was generally courteous and respectful of the press — and, mostly, he truly believed in the system of governance the founders set up.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, McCain said Trump was "firing up the crazies," Trump hit back saying he likes people who weren't captured, and then McCain thwarted the Republicans' health care repeal effort.

They never patched things up. And McCain got the last word in.