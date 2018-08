Detroit Shuts Off Drinking Water In Schools Just As Classes Are Set To Start School is set to start in Detroit next week, but the drinking water has been shut off. The district found 16 of the 24 schools tested showed elevated levels of lead and copper in the water.

Detroit Shuts Off Drinking Water In Schools Just As Classes Are Set To Start

School is set to start in Detroit next week, but the drinking water has been shut off. The district found 16 of the 24 schools tested showed elevated levels of lead and copper in the water.