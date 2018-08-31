Literary Spoonerisms

Mike Katzif/NPR
toggle caption
Contestants Maura Foley and Tenaja Jordan appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
hide caption
Contestants Maura Foley and Tenaja Jordan appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
A spoonerism is where you switch the beginnings of two words, i.e. "jelly beans" becomes "belly jeans." But in this game, things are made even harder, as every spoonerism is of a famous author's first and last name.
Heard on Rose Byrne-ing Down The House.