Literary Spoonerisms A spoonerism is where you switch the beginnings of two words, i.e. "jelly beans" becomes "belly jeans." But in this game, things are made even harder.
Listen · 7:32
Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Maura Foley and Tenaja Jordan appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Contestants Maura Foley and Tenaja Jordan appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

A spoonerism is where you switch the beginnings of two words, i.e. "jelly beans" becomes "belly jeans." But in this game, things are made even harder, as every spoonerism is of a famous author's first and last name.


Heard on Rose Byrne-ing Down The House.

