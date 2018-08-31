Accessibility links
Why Haven't You Called? The lyrics of songs about the telephone are changed to be about other forms of communication. "Can you hear me now?" I can't hear you respond; radio works only one-way.
Why Haven't You Called?

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Heard on Ask Me Another
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

Heard on Rose Byrne-ing Down The House.

