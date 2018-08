Twitter Public Policy Director On How Company Monitors Content NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Carlos Monje, Twitter's head of public policy, about how the company is responding to misinformation on its platform ahead of the midterm elections.

Twitter Public Policy Director On How Company Monitors Content Technology Twitter Public Policy Director On How Company Monitors Content Twitter Public Policy Director On How Company Monitors Content Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Carlos Monje, Twitter's head of public policy, about how the company is responding to misinformation on its platform ahead of the midterm elections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor