Farmer Proposes With Message On Cow

What do you do when you're a farmer in Scotland and you want to propose to your girlfriend? You write "Will You Marry Me" on the side of a cow.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What do you do when you're a farmer in Scotland and you want to propose to your girlfriend in a way that really captures the depth of your love and devotion? You write, will you marry me, on the side of a cow, of course. That's how Chris Gospel popped the question to Eilidh Fraser. He picked out her favorite cow, named Curlytop, and used a blue livestock marker on her side to write the proposal. First Eilidh said, what have you done? And then she said yes.

