When Burying A Time Capsule, Know How To Find It

Classmates in Michigan reunited to try to find a time capsule they buried 30 years ago. But they couldn't find it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1988, students in Coloma, Mich., buried a time capsule with a Michael Jackson cassette and some other items. There must have been lots of interesting stuff, but it's hard to remember since it's been 30 years. And when former students and teachers started digging on the school grounds, they could not find the time capsule. It might've been snatched by classmates or removed for construction years ago, but the students may keep digging just to see.

