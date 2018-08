Colin Kaepernick's Grievance Against NFL Moves Forward An arbitrator has ruled there is evidence that the NFL colluded to not hire Colin Kaepernick, and that his case can go forward. Sports columnist Kevin Blackistone talks with NPR's Rachel Martin.

