PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral The icon was honored by musicians and dignitaries. Here is a visual testimony of the event.
American gospel singers The Clark Sisters perform their hit "Is my Living in Vain?" at Aretha Franklin's funeral. Mike Segar/Reuters hide caption

American gospel singers The Clark Sisters perform their hit "Is my Living in Vain?" at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.

Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.

Well-wishers left handwritten notes on boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History earlier this week during the public viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP hide caption

Well-wishers left handwritten notes on boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History earlier this week during the public viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit. Mike Segar/Reuters hide caption

The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit.

As loved ones and stars paid their respects to Franklin inside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, people gathered outside brought words of praise as well. Leah Millis/Reuters hide caption

As loved ones and stars paid their respects to Franklin inside the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, people gathered outside brought words of praise as well.

Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.

Members of the cast of "The Haves and Have Nots," a prime-time drama, are recognized at the funeral for Aretha Franklin. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Members of the cast of "The Haves and Have Nots," a prime-time drama, are recognized at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.

The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us." Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us."

More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac." Leah Millis/Reuters hide caption

More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."

Victorie Franklin spoke at the funeral. "I remember when I was a kid, people used to always ask me, 'What does it feel like to be Aretha Franklin's granddaughter?' " she said, according to CNN. "I would always shrug my shoulders and go, 'I don't know. It's just my grandma.' " Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Victorie Franklin spoke at the funeral. "I remember when I was a kid, people used to always ask me, 'What does it feel like to be Aretha Franklin's granddaughter?' " she said, according to CNN. "I would always shrug my shoulders and go, 'I don't know. It's just my grandma.' "

Members of Aretha Franklin's family embrace during the funeral. They took turns at the lectern to share stories of the late singer's life. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Members of Aretha Franklin's family embrace during the funeral. They took turns at the lectern to share stories of the late singer's life.

Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin watch the singer's funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin watch the singer's funeral on a giant screen outside Greater Grace Temple.

Former President Bill Clinton ended his eulogy to Aretha Franklin by playing her 1968 hit "Think" on his cellphone. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Former President Bill Clinton ended his eulogy to Aretha Franklin by playing her 1968 hit "Think" on his cellphone.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband speaks. Before holding their many political offices, Bill Clinton said, the couple considered themselves "Aretha groupies." Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens while her husband speaks. Before holding their many political offices, Bill Clinton said, the couple considered themselves "Aretha groupies."

A line forms outside the Detroit church hosting the homegoing of Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer on Aug. 16. Leah Millis/Reuters hide caption

A line forms outside the Detroit church hosting the homegoing of Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer on Aug. 16.

Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions.

It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer. Rebecca Cook/Reuters hide caption

A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral.

Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration.

Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees. Mike Segar/Reuters hide caption

Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees.

Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service.

Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral.

People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul." Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul."

