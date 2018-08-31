Accessibility links
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral The icon was honored by musicians and dignitaries. Here is a visual testimony of the event.
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin's Soul Celebrated At Funeral

Flowers adorn Aretha Franklin's casket at the start of her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin's funeral service remembers and celebrates the "Queen of Soul." Beloved by millions around the world, Franklin — who died of cancer on Aug. 16 — also leaves behind a six-decade career of advocacy, becoming a symbol and transformative leader in both the women's rights and the civil rights movements.

Here is a visual recollection of the funeral of one of America's most celebrated artists. This collection will updated throughout the day.

Well-wishers left handwritten notes on boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History earlier this week during the public viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP hide caption

Paul Sancya/AP

The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service in Detroit. Mike Segar/Reuters hide caption

Mike Segar/Reuters

The Rev. Al Sharpton took a shot at President Trump during the funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, 'She used to work for me,' " he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us." Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

American gospel singers The Clark Sisters perform their hit "Is my Living in Vain?" at Aretha Franklin's funeral. Mike Segar/REUTERS hide caption

Mike Segar/REUTERS

Pop singer Ariana Grande sings the soul icon's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Guests arrive at the funeral on Friday, the culmination of a weeklong tribute to the singer whose voice and soul touched millions. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than 100 pink Cadillacs are parked outside the church to honor Franklin, who in "Freeway of Love" sang: "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac." Leah Millis/REUTERS hide caption

Leah Millis/REUTERS

It wasn't just friends, family and the famous who turned out for the funeral. Fans also gathered in hopes of getting in to honor the singer. Rebecca Cook/Reuters hide caption

Rebecca Cook/Reuters
A flower arrangement sent by the family of late singer James Brown sits in the lobby at the Greater Grace Temple on Thursday ahead of the funeral. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for the singer's homegoing celebration. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former boxer Tommy Hearns (right) and friends head to the church for the funeral service. He was among many well-known attendees. Mike Segar/Reuters hide caption

Mike Segar/Reuters

Motown artist Martha Reeves, lead singer of the 1960s group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, arrives for the service. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin fans line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m., hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public allowed in to the singer's funeral. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

People gathered throughout the night outside of the Greater Grace Temple ahead of the funeral for the "Queen of Soul." Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

