Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that science has figured out alcohol is bad for us, what will be the next thing we learn is bad for us.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what's the next thing that the scientists will tell us is terrible for us? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They'll find that an unhealthy amount of anxiety, fear and depression are directly caused by reading scientific studies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Presidential elections.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Kale.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Dave Edwards and everyone at WUWM. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.