After Bono Experiences Sudden Vocal Loss, U2 Cancels Sold-Out Berlin Show

Just a few songs into a Berlin concert on Saturday, Irish rock band U2 cancelled the remainder of its performance after lead singer Bono suffered "a complete loss of voice," band members said in a statement.

The 58-year-old front man was performing the band's recently released "Red Flag Day," a song featuring the wailing, expressive vocals for which the singer is known, in the Mercedes Benz Arena when his voice troubles began.

About 50 seconds into the song, Bono's vocals became shaky before cutting out. Visibly distressed, the singer stayed silent for a few verses. After drinking some water, he attempted to start back up — managing to sing a bit more before resigning altogether.

The singer started to experience vocal trouble during "Red Flag Day," as captured in this fan-made video. YouTube

"We're going to have to break for, I don't know 10, 15 minutes. I'll go find out what's happening," Bono said after the song concluded, to cheers of supportive fans.

Later, management announced the concert was over and suggested a possible replacement show.

"Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin," a statement released by band members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr. and The Edge said. "We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice. As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who traveled from afar."

According to tweets from concertgoers, the singer suggested smoke from the concert's production may have been the cause, likening it to a "giant cigar." Some concertgoers remarked that smoke machines are a standard fixture of U2 shows.

The show was the 30th of the band's Experience + Innocence Tour, promoting its recent albums Songs of Experience and Songs of Innocence. If you have an iPhone, you might remember the latter album was downloaded automatically onto the Apple products in 2014 in a marketing push designed to show off the power of company's cloud — a move for which the band was largely criticized.

U2 has been active for more than four decades and has won 22 Grammy awards. Its members, Bono especially, are known for their social justice work and philanthropy. Among other efforts, Bono co-founded the ONE Campaign, a campaigning and advocacy organization that aims to "end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa."

Bono was knighted in 2006 by Queen Elizabeth II for "his services to the music industry and for his humanitarian work." In 2017, the band cancelled a St. Louis show to protest the acquittal of white police officer for the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

Bono suffered a spinal injury while preparing for a tour in 2010. He received surgery, and the tour was postponed and rescheduled for 2011.

U2 is scheduled to perform a sold-out show in Cologne on Sept. 4.

"We will update you very soon," the band said in its statement.