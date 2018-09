Lawyers, Advocates Comb Guatemala For Missing Families Hundreds of migrant parents may have been deported without their children after trying to enter the U.S. Many of them are from Guatemala, where non-governmental groups are trying to track them down to reunite the families.

Audio will be available later today.