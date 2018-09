Viola Davis Writes A Sequel To Don Freeman's 'Corduroy' Books David Greene talks to the Emmy, Tony and Oscar-winning actress, who has written a picture book, Corduroy Takes a Bow, marking 50 years since Don Freeman's original story about a curious teddy bear.

